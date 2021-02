RAGBRAI 2021 WILL START IN LE MARS ON JULY 25TH

THE REGISTER’S ANNUAL GREAT BIKE RIDE ACROSS IOWA, BETTER KNOWN AS RAGBRAI, ANNOUNCED ITS 2021 ROUTE OVER THE WEEKEND.

THE ROUTE IS MOSTLY THE SAME AS WAS PLANNED FOR THE 2020 RIDE WHICH WAS CANCELLED BY THE PANDEMIC.

THERE ARE TWO CHANGES, STORM LAKE HAS BEEN REPLACED BY SAC CITY BECAUSE STORM LAKE OFFICIALS DID NOT BELIEVE THEY COULD MUSTER ENOUGH VOLUNTEERS.

FURTHER EAST, DEWITT WILL REPLACE MAQUOKETA AS ANOTHER OVERNIGHT STOP.

THE 426 MILE LONG RIDE WILL BEGIN IN LE MARS AND TAKE PLACE FROM JULY 25TH-31ST.

IT WILL END IN THE CITY OF CLINTON.