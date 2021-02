CDC FLOODS IOWA WITH COVID DEATH REPORTS SUNDAY DATING BACK TO OCTOBER

THE 14 COVID RELATED DEATHS IN WOODBURY COUNTY REPORTED BY THE STATE SUNDAY DID NOT OCCUR IN THE LAST 24 HOURS.

IOWA REPORTED A RECORD 250 COVID-RELATED DEATHS SUNDAY, AN ALL TIME PANDEMIC RECORD.

BUT STATE HEALTH OFFICIALS SAY MOST OF THE DEATHS REPORTED IN THE STATE SUNDAY WERE FROM AS FAR BACK AS OCTOBER.

SARAH EKSTRAND OF THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC HEALTH TOLD THE DES MOINES REGISTER THAT THE FEDERAL CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL AND PREVENTION READS DEATH CERTIFICATES TO SEE WHETHER A DOCTOR DETERMINED COVID-19 CONTRIBUTED TO EACH DEATH.

THAT REVIEW PROCESS CAN TAKE SEVERAL WEEKS OR EVEN MONTHS, WHICH IS WHY SOME OF IOWA’S COVID-19 DEATHS RECORDED SUNDAY DATED AS FAR BACK AS OCTOBER.

EKSTRAND TOLD THE REGISTER SHE KNEW OF NO SPECIFIC REASON WHY A LARGE SET OF CASES BECAME BUNCHED UP.

THE CDC SENT THE BATCH TO THE STATE HEALTH DEPARTMENT SUNDAY MORNING.

THE NUMBER OF REPORTED COVID-RELATED DEATHS IN IOWA HAD BEEN DECLINING THROUGH JANUARY AND HAD DROPPED TO AROUND 19 PER DAY ON.SATURDAY,