X’S ADD ANOTHER PITCHER TO 2021 ROSTER

The Sioux City Explorers today have announced the signing of RHP Nick Belzer to a 2021 contract.

Belzer will be entering his third season of professional baseball and his first with Sioux City.

Belzer has spent the bulk of his first two seasons in professional baseball with the St. Paul Saints.

He immediately proved he belonged at this level when he joined the Saints in 2019. In just five starts he held a minuscule 1.32 ERA to go along with a 2-0 record. Over 27.1 innings of work he struck out 17 and walked nine with an impressive 0.951 WHIP.

The Bondurant, Iowa native even faced the Sioux City Explorers in his second career professional start and dominated his new squad. Tossing six innings of shutout ball limiting the X’s to just three hits while striking out two en route to picking up the win.

In 2020, The 25 year old put together a 4-3 record with a 4.21 ERA in 13 games, six of those being starts. The 6’2, 185 pound Iowan struck out 31 batters over 36.1 frames.

While at Ankeny High School, Belzer was named Class 4A First Team All-State in 2012, as he helped guide the Hawks to their first state championship in 20 years.

With the addition of RHP Nick Belzer the Sioux City Explorers have signed 13 players to a 2021 contract (7 pitchers, 6 position players).

RHP Nick Belzer

RHP Nate Gercken

RHP Danny Hrbek

RHP Max Kuhns

LHP Jairo Labourt

LHP Patrick Ledet

RHP Carlos Sierra

C Justin Felix

INF Josh Allen

INF Rhett Aplin

OF Chase Harris

OF Eury Perez

OF Sebastian Zawada