REYNOLDS SIGNS BILL TO HAVE CHILDREN IN SCHOOL FULL TIME

GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS HAS SIGNED A BILL GIVING IOWA PARENTS THE OPTION TO SEND THEIR CHILDREN BACK TO SCHOOL FULL TIME.

REYNOLDS SIGNED SENATE FILE 160 AT THE STATE CAPITOL HOURS AFTER LAWMAKERS PASSED IT AND SENT IT TO HER DESK:

INCLASS1 OC………THAT’S THEIR CHOICE. :14

FIFTEEN PUBLIC SCHOOL DISTRICTS AND ONE PRIVATE SCHOOL HAVE BEEN OFFERING CLASSES VIRTUALLY OR IN A HYBRID EVERY OTHER DAY MODEL.

REYNOLDS SAYS THE SCHOOLS ARE A SAFE PLACE FOR STUDENTS TO ATTEND:

INCLASS2 OC………CONTACT IN SCHOOLS. :11

REYNOLDS SAYS THE NEW LAWS PUTS LOCAL CONTROL IN THE HANDS OF PARENTS WHO CAN DECIDE IF THEY WANT THEIR CHILDREN IN THE CLASSROOM:

INCLASS3 OC……..GROWTH AND DEVELOPMENT. :22

BEFORE REYNOLDS SIGNED THE BILL, THE SIOUX CITY COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT SENT A LETTER TO PARENTS THURSDAY NIGHT SAYING THAT THE STATE APPROVED VIRTUAL LEARNING HERE, AND THAT IN THE FALL OF 2021, THE SIOUX CITY DISTRICT WILL OFFER A VIRTUAL SCHOOL FOR GRADES KINDERGARTEN THROUGH TWELFTH.

THE LETTER SAYS VIRTUAL LEARNING WILL NOW HAVE A PERMANENT PRESENCE IN THE DISTRICT.

SCHOOL BOARD MEMBER DAN GREENWELL SAYS HE PREFERS TO SEE STUDENTS IN THE CLASSROOM:

INCLASS4 OC………BEST CHOICE FOR EVERYONE. :24

SIOUX CITY PARENTS OR GUARDIANS ARE ASKED TO COMPLETE AN INTEREST FORM AND COMMIT TO ENROLLMENT BY MARCH 1ST.

SCHOOL SUPERINTENDENT DR. PAUL GAUSMAN SAYS HE WILL ANSWER QUESTIONS ON THE ISSUE AT A NEWS CONFERENCE ON MONDAY.