SOUTH DAKOTA GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM WAS CHALLENGED BY A REPORTER AT HER THURSDAY NEWS CONFERENCE TO SAY SHE ACCEPTS THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION OF JOE BIDEN AND THAT THERE WAS NO FRAUD INVOLVED.

NOEM RESPONDED THAT SHE HAS BEEN CLEAR ABOUT THE ELECTION AND THE RESULTS:

KRISTI1 OC…TO DO THAT. ;27

NOEM SAYS THERE ARE STILL DOUBTS ABOUT THE ELECTION IN MANY STATES

KRISTI2 OC……..IN MANY STATES :13

NOEM CAMPAIGNED FOR PRESIDENT TRUMP IN A NUMBER OF STATES IN THE RUN UP TO THE ELECTION.

Jerry Oster WNAX