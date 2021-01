NEBRASKA MOVES TO COVID CONDITION GREEN

THE PANDEMIC SITUATION CONTINUES TO IMPROVE IN NEBRASKA.

GOVERNOR PETE RICKETTS ANNOUNCED THAT THE STATE IS MOVING FROM THE BLUE TO GREEN PHASE OF ITS CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC RESPONSE PLAN AS OF MIDNIGHT FRIDAY NIGHT:

ORGANIZERS OF GATHERINGS OF 500 OR MORE PEOPLE MUST STILL SUBMIT A REOPENING PLAN TO THEIR LOCAL HEALTH DEPARTMENT AND RECEIVE APPROVAL BEFORE HOLDING THEIR EVENTS.

ASIDE FROM THIS REQUIREMENT, THERE ARE NO RESTRICTIONS ON GATHERINGS OR VENUES IN THE GREEN PHASE OF THE STATE’S PLAN.

THE NEW DHMS HAVE UPDATED QUARANTINE REQUIREMENTS.

NEBRASKANS WHO’VE BEEN FULLY VACCINATED (RECEIVED BOTH DOSES OF THE CORONAVIRUS VACCINE) DO NOT HAVE TO QUARANTINE AFTER A CLOSE CONTACT.

INSTEAD, THEY WILL BE IN THE SELF-MONITOR CATEGORY, WHICH INVOLVES WEARING A MASK FOR 14 DAYS FROM THE DATE OF EXPOSURE AND MONITORING FOR SYMPTOMS.

NEBRASKANS WHO HAVE RECOVERED FROM THE CORONAVIRUS IN THE PAST THREE MONTHS DO NOT NEED TO QUARANTINE AFTER A CLOSE CONTACT, THOUGH THEY’RE ENCOURAGED TO MONITOR FOR SYMPTOMS.