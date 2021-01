CAPTAIN CLAEYS RETIRES AFTER 37 YEARS WITH SIOUX CITY POLICE

A LONGTIME MEMBER OF THE SIOUX CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT HUNG UP HER BADGE FRIDAY.

CAPTAIN LISA CLAEYS RETIRED FROM THE POLICE FORCE AFTER SERVING THE CITY FOR 37 YEARS.

CLAEYS WAS ONE OF THE FIRST FEMALE OFFICERS HIRED BY THE DEPARTMENT, STARTING HER CAREER IN DECEMBER OF 1983.

FORMER CITY POLICE CHIEF DOUG YOUNG WAS CLAEYS’ FIRST FIELD TRAINING OFFICER BACK THEN:

CLAEYS RECEIVED PLAQUES AND GOOD BYE GIFTS FROM HER FELLOW OFFICERS AND FRIENDS AT THE CEREMONY AND SAYS SHE LOOKS BACK WITH PRIDE AT WHAT THOSE OFFICERS DO EVERY DAY IN OUR COMMUNITY:

CURRENT POLICE CHIEF REX MUELLER ROSE THROUGH THE RANKS WITH CLAEYS AND SPEAKS HIGHLY OF HIS RETIRING CAPTAIN:

CLAEYS AND HER HUSBAND DON WILL CONTINUE TO RESIDE IN THE SIOUX CITY AREA.

SHE SAYS SHE PLANS ON VOLUNTEERING AND WILL START WORKING ON A HISTORY OF THE DEPARTMENT WITH CHIEF MUELLER SOON.