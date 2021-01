SIOUX CITY COUPLE WINS $150,000 POWERBALL PRIZE

A SIOUX CITY COUPLE CAME WITHIN ONE NUMBER OF WINNING LAST SATURDAY’S 23 MILLION DOLLAR POWERBALL PRIZE.

BARBARA AND STEVE HALEY WON $150-THOUSAND DOLLARS AFTER THE TICKET THEY PURCHASED MATCHED FOUR OF FIVE WHITE BALLS AND THE POWERBALL.

BARBARA SAYS THE BIG WIN WASN’T WITHOUT A BIT OF LUCK BECAUSE WHEN STEVE WAS FILLING OUT THE PLAY SLIP, HE PUT IN A DIFFERENT NUMBER BY ACCIDENT THAN ONE THEY USUALLY PLAY:

BARBARA SAYS SHE’LL STOP REMINDING HER HUSBAND TO WEAR HIS GLASSES NOW THAT HIS EYESIGHT LED TO THEM WINNING $150,000.

THEY PURCHASED THE WINNING TICKET AT THE EAST END CAR WASH ON MORNINGSIDE AVENUE AND HAVE PLAYED THE SAME NUMBERS FOR YEARS BASED ON FAMILY BIRTHDAYS.

THEY DIDN’T BOTHER TO CHECK THE TICKET RIGHT AWAY UNTIL THEY WENT TO HY VEE TO BUY GROCERIES THURSDAY MORNING:

HALEY’S INITIAL $50,000 PRIZE WAS TRIPLED BECAUSE SHE OPTED FOR THE $1 POWER PLAY ADD-ON, WHICH MULTIPLIES NON-JACKPOT PRIZE AMOUNTS BY UP TO 10 TIMES.

SHE SAYS THEY AREN’T SURE YET WHAT THEY’LL DO WITH THEIR WINNINGS.