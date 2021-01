NORFOLK POLICE ARREST 2ND SUSPECT IN DRIVE BY SHOOTING

POLICE IN NORFOLK, NEBRASKA HAVE ARRESTED A SECOND SUSPECT WHO HAS BEEN CHARGED IN A DRIVE BY SHOOTING AT A HOME IN THAT CITY SUNDAY MORNING.

20-YEAR-OLD CARLOS JIMENEZ OF NORFOLK IS CHARGED WITH CONSPIRACY TO COMMIT ROBBERY.

HE WAS ARRESTED THURSDAY MORNING AND IS BEING HELD IN THE NORFOLK CITY JAIL WITH A $50,000 BOND.

23-YEAR-OLD MARQUIS GRANVILLE OF NORFOLK WAS PREVIOUSLY ARRESTED AND CHARGED WITH DISCHARGING A FIREARM INTO AN INHABITED DWELLING, ATTEMPTED 1ST DEGREE ASSAULT AND USE OF A WEAPON TO COMMIT A FELONY.

POLICE SAY SEVERAL GUNSHOTS WERE FIRED AT A HOME IN THE 1300 BLOCK OF PARK AVENUE SHORTLY AFTER 11AM SUNDAY BY FOUR PEOPLE IN A GRAY VEHICLE.

OFFICERS IMPOUNDED THE VEHICLE AND ARE CONTINUING THEIR INVESTIGATION.