NOEM CONTINUES OPPOSITION TO MARIJUANA IN SOUTH DAKOTA

THE COURT BATTLE OVER A NEWLY-APPROVED AMENDMENT TO LEGALIZE THE RECREATIONAL USE OF MARIJUANA IN SOUTH DAKOTA IS UNDERWAY.

A LAWYER CHALLENGING THE AMENDMENT ARGUED WEDNESDAY THAT VOTERS HAD CREATED AN UNCONSTITUTIONAL FOURTH BRANCH OF GOVERNMENT WHEN APPROVING THE MEASURE, AND THAT THE AMENDMENT GAVE MORE POWER TO THE SOUTH DAKOTA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE THAT WOULD PASS THE POWERS OF THE LEGISLATIVE JUDICIAL, AND EXECUTIVE BRANCHES.

GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM OPPOSES THE LEGALIZATION OF MARIJUANA IN THE STATE AND SAYS SHE WILL WAIT AND SEE WHAT HAPPENS IN THE COURTS:

POTSD1 OC……..SUPREME COURT. :06

NOEM SAYS SHE HAS ALWAYS OPPOSED LEGALIZATION OF MARIJUANA IN HER STATE:

POTSD2 OC……….THAT’S ONGOING. :24

SOUTH DAKOTA HIGHWAY PATROL SUPERINTENDENT RICK MILLER IS ONE OF TWO PEOPLE IN LAW ENFORCEMENT CHALLENGING THE AMENDMENT’S CONSTITUTIONALITY.