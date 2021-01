IOWA HOUSE ENDORSES ABORTION AMENDMENT TO STATE CONSTITUTION

FIFTY-FIVE MEMBERS OF THE REPUBLICAN MAJORITY IN THE IOWA HOUSE HAVE ENDORSED A PROPOSED AMENDMENT TO THE STATE CONSTITUTION ON ABORTION.

IF EVENTUALLY APPROVED BY VOTERS, IOWA’S CONSTITUTION WOULD BE AMENDED TO SAY IT DOES NOT RECOGNIZE, GRANT OR SECURE A RIGHT TO ABORTION.

REPRESENTATIVE STEVEN HOLT OF DENISON, SAYS IT’S NEEDED TO RESPOND TO COURT RULINGS THAT STRUCK DOWN ABORTION RESTRICTIONS.

DEMOCRATS LIKE REPRESENTATIVE CHRISTINA BOHANNAN OF IOWA CITY SAY THE AMENDMENT COULD LEAD TO AN ABORTION BAN IN IOWA IF THE U.S. SUPREME COURT’S NEW CONSERVATIVE MAJORITY SENDS THE ISSUE BACK TO THE STATES.

REPRESENTATIVE HOLT DESCRIBES THE PROPOSAL AS “ABORTION NEUTRAL.”

REPRESENTATIVE MOLLY DONAHUE, A DEMOCRAT FROM CEDAR RAPIDS, CALLS THAT MISLEADING.

ALL THE DEMOCRATS IN THE HOUSE AND THREE REPUBLICANS VOTED AGAINST THE PROPOSED AMENDMENT.

REPUBLICAN LEADERS IN THE IOWA SENATE PLAN TO ENDORSE THE AMENDMENT THIS YEAR, AS THEY DID IN 2020.

