FEENSTRA TALKS ON HEALTH CARE NEEDS IN SIOUX CITY VISIT

IOWA 4TH DISTRICT CONGRESSMAN RANDY FEENSTRA WAS IN SIOUX CITY THURSDAY, TOURING THE SIOUXLAND COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER.

THE HULL REPUBLICAN ALSO TOOK PART IN A POLICY DISCUSSION LUNCHEON WITH THE CENTERS ADMINISTRATION AND BOARD MEMBERS DISCUSSING HEALTH CARE NEEDS:

RFTOUR1 OC….. STATE AND FEDERALLY. :24

FEENSTRA SAYS HE’S AWARE OF GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS REQUEST TO FEDERAL OFFICIALS TO TRY AND GET INCREASED SHIPMENTS OF VACCINE INTO THE STATE, INCLUDING FOR RURAL RESIDENTS:

RFTOUR2 OC………..WHATEVER IT MIGHT BE. :31

FEENSTRA ALSO COMMENTED ON DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN’S NEW EXECUTIVE ORDER THURSDAY TO RESTORE THE AFFORDABLE CARE ACT OF FORMER PRESIDENT OBAMA, AS WELL AS BIDEN’S FIRST WEEK FLURRY OF OTHER ORDERS:

RFTOUR3 OC…..ALL THE EXECUTIVE ORDERS. :27

FEENSTRA IS CURRENTLY PURSUING A DOCTORATE IN HEALTH CARE ADMINISTRATION WHILE SERVING IN CONGRESS.