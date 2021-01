COURT HEARING SET FOR DAKOTA ACCESS PIPELINE

A FEDERAL JUDGE IN NORTH DAKOTA HAS SET A FEBRUARY 10TH DATE FOR A STATUS HEARING ON THE DAKOTA ACCESS PIPELINE.

U-S DISTRICT JUDGE JAMES BOASBERG RULED THE U-S ARMY CORPS OF ENGINEERS HAS TO OUTLINE ITS PLANS AFTER AN APPEALS COURT CONFIRMED THE PIPELINE IS OPERATING WITHOUT AN IMPORTANT PERMIT.

OPPONENTS WANT THE PIPELINE SHUT DOWN IMMEDIATELY.

THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA CIRCUIT OF THE U-S COURT OF APPEALS ISSUED AN OPINION TUESDAY UPHOLDING BOASBERG’S RULING ORDERING THE FULL ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACT REVIEW.

THE FEDERAL PERMIT THAT IS MISSING WOULD HAVE GRANTED AN EASEMENT FOR THE PIPELINE TO CROSS BENEATH LAKE OAHE.