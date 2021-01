VACCINE LOCATION MAP COMING TO IOWA COVID WEBSITE

AN INTERACTIVE MAP WILL BE ADDED TO THE IOWA COVID-19 WEBSITE, AND GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS SAYS IT WILL SHOW IOWANS WAITING TO BE VACCINATED WHERE THEY CAN SCHEDULE A SHOT.

WEBSITE4 OC………WILL BE LISTED. :15

THEN YOU’LL BE ABLE TO SIMPLY CLICK TO CONNECT TO THEIR WEBSITE AND SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO GET MORE INFORMATION.

STATE OFFICIALS SAY THEY ARE CONSIDERING WAYS TO HELP IOWANS WHO DON’T HAVE INTERNET ACCESS OR THE SKILLS TO NAVIGATE THE ONLINE SYSTEM.

BY THE END OF THIS WEEK, ALL IOWA NURSING HOME RESIDENTS AND STAFF WHO WANTED A FIRST DOSE WILL HAVE RECEIVED IT.

GOVERNOR REYNOLDS AND THE NETWORK FOR RURAL IOWA PHARMACIES ARE URGING IOWANS TO BE PATIENT AS THEY WAIT TO FIND OUT WHEN THEY CAN GET VACCINATED.