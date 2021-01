MONSON REJOINS WOODBURY SUPERVISORS

A FORMER WOODBURY COUNTY SUPERVISOR HAS BEEN APPOINTED BY THE CURRENT BOARD TO TEMPORARILY SERVE AGAIN WHILE ONE OF THEIR MEMBERS IS SERVING OVERSEAS.

THE BOARD VOTED 3-1 TUESDAY TO APPOINT MARK MONSON TO REPLACE JEREMY TAYLOR WHILE TAYLOR IS SERVING WITH THE NATIONAL GUARD IN THE MIDDLE EAST.

MONSON, A DEMOCRAT, WAS NOMINATED TO THE ALL REPUBLICAN BOARD BY SUPERVISOR MATTHEW UNG, WHO PREVIOUSLY SERVED WITH HIM:

MONSON1 OC……..PUTS IN THE WORK. :13

MONSON ATTENDED THE MEETING BY PHONE:

MONSON2 OC…….HUMAN RESOURCES. :26

MONSON PREVIOUSLY SERVED THREE TERMS ON THE BOARD FROM 2004-16.

THE BOARD VOTED 3-1 TO APPOINT MONSON WITH KEITH RADIG CASTING THE LONE NO VOTE.