A BURNING SEMI TRAILER TRUCK SHUT DOWN PART OF INTERSTATE 29 SOUTH OF SLOAN NEAR THE WOODBURY-MONONA COUNTY LINE ON WEDNESDAY.

THE FIRE WAS REPORTED AROUND 11:40AM AND CAUSED THE SOUTHBOUND LANES TO BE SHUT DOWN WHILE FIRST RESPONDERS FROM SLOAN, SALIX AND WHITING PUT OUT THE FIRE.

THE TRUCK WAS CARRYING ENERGY DRINKS.

THE DRIVER OF THE TRUCK WAS NOT INJURED AND THE CAUSE OF THE FIRE IS UNKNOWN

ONE SOUTHBOUND LANE WILL REMAIN CLOSED THERE MUCH OF THE AFTERNOON.

PHOTOS COURTESY KMEG/KPTH