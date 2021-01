ARMY CORPS ANNOUNCES $54 MILLION IN REPAIRS ALONG MISSOURI RIVER

THE U.S. ARMY CORPS OF ENGINEERS ANNOUNCED A $54 MILLION PLAN TO REPAIR SEVERAL NAVIGATION STRUCTURES ALONG THE MISSOURI RIVER THAT WERE DAMAGED FROM HIGH WATER AND FLOODING OVER THE PAST THREE YEARS.

THIS FUNDING WILL ADDRESS THE HIGHEST PRIORITY REPAIRS WHICH POSE AN IMMINENT THREAT TO THE NAVIGATION CHANNEL OR SIGNIFICANTLY JEOPARDIZES CRITICAL FACILITIES, STRUCTURES, OR PROPERTY.

THE LARGE VOLUME OF WATER THAT HAS PASSED THROUGH THE SYSTEM HAS DAMAGED HUNDREDS OF RIVER STRUCTURES FROM SIOUX CITY TO ST LOUIS.

THOSE STRUCTURES ARE CRITICAL AND PROVIDE FOR A STABLE NAVIGATION CHANNEL WHEN RIVER CONDITIONS ARE WITHIN THE LOWER RANGE OF OPERATIONAL FLOWS.

IT’S ESTIMATED THAT IT WILL TAKE ADDITIONAL FUNDING TO FULLY REPAIR ALL NAVIGATION STRUCTURES.

THE OMAHA DISTRICT’S INTENT IS TO HAVE ALL STRUCTURES FULLY REPAIRED FROM SIOUX CITY TO RULO, NEBRASKA BY DECEMBER 2025.