MINNESOTA-BASED TARGET IS REWARDING FRONTLINE EMPLOYEES WITH A 500-DOLLAR BONUS FOR WORKING DURING THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC.

ALL HOURLY TEAM MEMBERS IN STORES, DISTRIBUTION CENTERS, HEADQUARTERS, AND FIELD-BASED OFFICES ARE RECEIVING THE BONUS.

STORE DIRECTORS, EXECUTIVE TEAM LEADERS, AND SALARIED DISTRIBUTION CENTER LEADERS ARE RECEIVING BONUSES RANGING FROM ONE-THOUSAND TO TWO-THOUSAND DOLLARS.

TARGET SAYS THIS FIFTH ROUND OF BONUSES TOTALS MORE THAN 200-MILLION DOLLARS.