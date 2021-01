SOME CITY SERVICES DELAYED BECAUSE OF THE SNOW

SIOUX CITY TRANSIT BUSES WILL RESUME RUNNING ON ALL OF THEIR ROUTES AT 12:30PM TUESDAY.

BEFORE THAT THEY WERE ONLY OPERATING ON PRIORITY ONE PLOWED STREETS.

THERE WILL BE NO GARBAGE OR RECYCLING PICKUP BY GILL HAULING TODAY.

ALL SIOUX CITY CUSTOMERS WILL HAVE A ONE DAY DELAY IN THEIR TRASH AND RECYCLING PICK UP FOR THE REST OF THE WEEK.

TRASH CARTS MUST BE REMOVED FROM THE CURB OR STREET WITHIN 24 HOURS AFTER THEY ARE EMPTIED.