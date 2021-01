SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH READIES FOR NEW ROUND OF VACCINE INOCULATIONS

SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH IS PREPARING FOR THE NEXT TIER OF PEOPLE TO RECEIVE THE COVID-19 VACCINE.

HEALTH DIRECTOR KEVIN GRIEME SAYS THE EFFORT TO PROVIDE THE VACCINE’S FIRST DOSES FOR LOCAL HEALTH CARE WORKERS CONCLUDES THIS WEEK:

GRIEME SAYS THE FOCUS WILL NOW SHIFT TO INOCULATE THE LOCAL RESIDENTS AGE 65 AND OVER:

SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH’S WEBSITE WILL EVENTUALLY HAVE A PLACE FOR ELIGIBLE RESIDENTS TO SIGN UP FOR AN APPOINTMENT:

GRIEME HOPES IOWA WILL START TO RECEIVE MORE DOSES OF THE VACCINE.

IOWA IS CURRENTLY RECEIVING 18,500 DOSES A WEEK WHILE NEBRASKA IS GETTING 23,500 DOSES.

HE HOPES TO SET UP A CLINIC AT THE CONVENTION CENTER BY APPOINTMENT ONLY TO ADMINISTER UP TO 2000 DOSES OF VACCINE PER DAY TO ELIGIBLE CITIZENS.