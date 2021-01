NO TRAVEL ADVISORY FOR SOUTHERN HALF OF IOWA

TROOPERS WITH THE IOWA STATE PATROL WERE KEPT BUSY HELPING MOTORISTS BECAUSE OF MONDAY’S SNOWSTORM.

IOWA TROOPERS RESPONDED TO 82 ACCIDENTS FROM 6AM MONDAY THROUGH 6AM TUESDAY MORNING.

ONLY 3 OF THOSE CRASHES RESULTED IN PERSONAL INJURIES.

TROOPERS ALSO ASSISTED 282 DRIVERS WHOSE VEHICLES BECAME STUCK, STALLED OR SLID OFF THE ROADWAY.

A “DO NOT TRAVEL” ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR MUCH OF SOUTHERN AND CENTRAL IOWA TUESDAY BECAUSE OF THE HEAVY SNOW.

CHECK THE 5-1-1 APP TO SEE A MAP OF ROAD CONDITIONS IN THE STATE.