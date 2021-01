MARCUS MERIDEN CLEGHORN HOPES TO PASS SCHOOL BOND ISSUE

RESIDENTS OF THE MARCUS-MERRIDEN-CLEGHORN SCHOOL DISTRICT WILL GO TO THE POLLS ON MARCH 2ND TO VOTE ON A PROPOSED BOND ISSUE,

SCHOOL SUPERINTENDENT DAN BARKEL SAYS THIS WILL BE THE SECOND ATTEMPT TO GAIN VOTER APPROVAL OF THE PROPOSED BOND, WHICH HAS THREE COMPONENTS:

HE SAYS THE CONSTRUCTION COSTS ESTIMATES FOR ALL OF THE PROPOSED PROJECTS WOULD EXCEED $20 MILLION DOLLARS, WHICH HE SAYS IS NEEDED TO UPGRADE THE AGING FACILITIES.

THE CURRENT ELEMENTARY SCHOOL IS AROUND 70 YEARS OLD AND THE HIGH SCHOOL IS 60.

BARKEL SAYS THE PROJECT WOULD REQUIRE AN INCREASE IN THE TAX LEVY RATE OF AT

LEAST FOUR DOLLARS FROM THE PRESENT TAX LEVY RATE OF $9.38:

THE BOND ISSUE WILL ONLY BE VOTED UPON BY RESIDENTS WITHIN THE MMC DISTRICT. THOSE LIVING IN THE REMSEN-UNION SCHOOL DISTRICT WILL NOT BE VOTING ON THE MEASURE.

A COMMUNITY MEETING WILL TAKE PLACE MONDAY, FEBRUARY 22ND AT 7PM IN THE MARCUS HIGH SCHOOL GYMNASIUM.