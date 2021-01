GRASSLEY, U.S. SENATORS, SWORN IN AS JURY FOR 2ND TRUMP IMPEACHMENT

IOWA SENATOR CHUCK GRASSLEY AND HIS COLLEAGUES WERE TO BE SWORN IN TUESDAY AFTERNOON AS JURORS IN THE IMPEACHMENT TRIAL OF FORMER PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP, EVEN THOUGH IT MAY BE THE SECOND WEEK OF FEBRUARY BEFORE THE PROCEEDINGS GET UNDERWAY.

HOUSE LEADERS DELIVERED THE SINGLE ARTICLE OF IMPEACHMENT TO THE SENATE MONDAY NIGHT, CHARGING TRUMP WITH INCITEMENT OF INSURRECTION IN THE JANUARY 6TH ATTACK ON THE U-S CAPITOL.

THE CONSTITUTION STIPULATES THE U-S SUPREME COURT’S CHIEF JUSTICE, CURRENTLY JOHN ROBERTS, WOULD BE IN CHARGE OF SUCH PROCEEDINGS.

HOWEVER, AS THE FORMER PRESIDENT PRO TEM OF THE SENATE, GRASSLEY, A REPUBLICAN, SAYS HE’LL BE SWEARING IN THE CHAMBER’S LONGEST-SERVING DEMOCRAT, VERMONT SENATOR PATRICK LEAHY, WHO WILL INSTEAD PRESIDE OVER THE TRIAL.

SOME ARE QUESTIONING WHETHER A -FORMER- PRESIDENT CAN LEGALLY BE IMPEACHED.

GRASSLEY SAYS IT’S A “REASONABLE ARGUMENT” BUT HE ADDS, “I’M NOT A LAWYER” AND SAYS HE’LL LISTEN TO THE CONSTITUTIONAL EXPERTS WHO WILL BE TESTIFYING ABOUT HOW TO MOVE FORWARD.