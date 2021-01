WILBURN CHOSEN AS NEW CHAIRMAN OF IOWA DEMOCRATS

STATE REPRESENTATIVE ROSS WILBURN OF AMES IS THE NEW STATE CHAIRMAN OF THE IOWA DEMOCRATIC PARTY.

WILBURN WAS CHOSEN FROM A FIELD OF FOUR CANDIDATES BY THE IOWA DEMOCRATIC PARTY STATE CENTRAL COMMITTEE.

HE IS THE FIRST BLACK IOWAN TO LEAD EITHER OF THE STATE’S TWO MAJOR POLITICAL PARTY:

WILBURN1 OC……..NOT THE LAST. :09

WILBURN, WHO IS ALSO A FORMER MAYOR OF IOWA CITY, ACKNOWLEDGES THE STATE’S DEMOCRATIC PARTY MUST REBUILD AFTER LOSSES IN RECENT ELECTIONS, AND MUST ALSO FOCUS ON GETTING LOCAL CANDIDATES ELECTED IN CITIES AND COUNTIES:

WILBURN2 OC……….TO BE A DEMOCRAT. :14

WILBURN WAS JUST ELECTED TO A SECOND TERM IN THE IOWA HOUSE, AND PLANS TO CONTINUE SERVING THERE.

HE REPLACES MARK SMITH AS PARTY CHAIRMAN WHO HAD ANNOUNCED LAST YEAR HE WOULDN’T SEEK A SECOND TERM.