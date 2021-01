SOUTH SIOUX CITY DECLARES SNOW EMERGENCY (UPDATE)

SOUTH SIOUX CITY IS DECLARING A SNOW EMERGENCY BEGINNING AT NOON TODAY AND ENDING AT 6PM TUESDAY NIGHT.

THAT MEANS PARKING IS PROHIBITED ON EMERGENCY SNOW ROUTES BEGINNING AT NOON TODAY.

ALSO, SOUTH SIOUX CITY COMMUNITY SCHOOLS AND ST. MICHAEL’S CATHOLIC ARE DISMISSING AT NOON TODAY.

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN OMAHA HAS ISSUED A WINTER STORM WARNING FROM NOW UNTIL 9AM TUESDAY FOR THE SOUTHERN SIOUXLAND AREA.

SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 4 TO 6 INCHES ARE POSSIBLE.

THE WARNING INCLUDES MONONA COUNTY IN NORTHWEST IOWA AND THURSTON, STANTON, COLFAX, BURT, MADISON AND CUMING COUNTIES IN NORTHEAST NEBRASKA