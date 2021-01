SNOW STORM KEEPS NEBRASKA TROOPERS BUSY

NEBRASKA STATE TROOPERS RESPONDED TO MORE THAN 300 WEATHER-RELATED INCIDENTS MONDAY AS RECORD-BREAKING SNOWFALL AFFECTED TRAVEL THROUGHOUT MUCH OF NEBRASKA.

AS OF 9:00 P.M. TROOPERS PERFORMED 313 MOTORIST ASSISTS AND RESPONDED TO 28 CRASHES.

FIVE STATE SNOWPLOWS WERE STRUCK BY OTHER VEHICLES MONDAY.

NONE OF THOSE CRASHES INVOLVED INJURIES AND FOUR OF THOSE PLOWS WERE ABLE TO RETURN TO SERVICE AND CONTINUE THEIR WORK.

ONE CRASH FORCED THE CLOSURE OF EASTBOUND INTERSTATE 80 NEAR LEXINGTON FOR APPROXIMATELY THREE HOURS.

FOR TUESDAY, MOTORISTS SHOULD ASSESS TRAVEL CONDITIONS BEFORE ATTEMPTING TO TRAVEL.

YOU CAN CHECK ROAD CONDITIONS WITH THE 511 APP.