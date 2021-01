NORFOLK POLICE INVESTIGATE DRIVE BY SHOOTING

POLICE IN NORFOLK, NEBRASKA ARE INVESTIGATING A DRIVE BY SHOOTING AT A HOME IN THAT CITY SUNDAY MORNING.

OFFICERS RESPONDED TO A REPORT OF GUNSHOTS IN THE 1300 BLOCK OF PARK AVENUE SHORTLY AFTER 11AM.

INVESTIGATORS SAY SEVERAL GUNSHOTS WERE FIRED AT A RESIDENCE IN THAT BLOCK BY FOUR PEOPLE IN A GRAY VEHICLE.

OFFICERS LOCATED AND IMPOUNDED THE VEHICLE AND HAVE INTERVIEWED SEVERAL PEOPLE IN CONNECTION WITH THE INCIDENT.

NO ARRESTS HAVE BEEN ANNOUNCED AND ANYONE WITH INFORMATION ABOUT THE INCIDENT IS ASKED TO CONTACT NORFOLK POLICE AT 402-644-8700.