THE FIRST-DEGREE MURDER TRIAL FOR A MONONA COUNTY TEENAGER HAS BEEN DELAYED FOR TWO MONTHS.

JAY LEE NEUBAUM WAS SUPPOSED TO GO ON TRIAL IN MARCH, BUT HIS TRIAL HAS NOW BEEN RESCHEDULED FOR MAY 18TH.

INVESTIGATORS SAY NEUBAUM SHOT 16-YEAR-OLD JOSEPH HOPKINS OF MAPLETON TO DEATH IN JANUARY OF 2020.

NEUBAUM ALSO FACES ADDITIONAL TRIALS ON CHARGES THAT HE SEXUALLY ABUSED SEVEN TEENAGE GIRLS IN MAPLETON.

DATES FOR THOSE TRIALS HAVEN’T BEEN SET.