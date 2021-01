GRASSLEY SAYS THERE CAN’T BE A DOUBLE STANDARD ON RIOTS AND LOOTING

AS DEMOCRATS IN THE U.S. SENATE PREPARE TO HOLD ANOTHER IMPEACHMENT TRIAL OF FORMER PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP, ONE REPUBLICAN SENATOR IS CHALLENGING NEWLY ELECTED PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN TO CONDEMN OTHER RIOTS OF THE PAST YEAR.

IOWA SENATOR CHUCK GRASSLEY RELEASED A STATEMENT SUNDAY SAYING THAT THE CRIMINAL POLITICAL VIOLENCE ON JANUARY 6TH IN THE U.S. CAPITOL WAS UNACCEPTABLE AND WRONG AND HE CONDEMNS IT UNEQUIVOCALLY.

BUT GRASSLEY SAYS, DEMOCRATIC POLITICAL LEADERS, INCLUDING PRESIDENT BIDEN, ARE TONGUE-TIED WHEN RIOTS IN THE PACIFIC NORTHWEST AND ELSEWHERE LEAD TO LOOTING, VANDALISM AND VIOLENCE,

HE SAYS POLITICAL LEADERS CAN’T PICK AND CHOOSE WHAT’S PEACEFUL PROTESTS AND WHAT’S POLITICAL VIOLENCE.

GRASSLEY SAYS IT’S NOT COMPLICATED THAT BURNING BUILDINGS, BREAKING WINDOWS AND LOOTING PROPERTY ARE NOT LAWFUL ASSEMBLY AND MUST BE CONDEMNED.