FIRE DESTROYS MORNINGSIDE APARTMENT BUILDING

A FIRE SUNDAY EVENING CAUSED EXTENSIVE DAMAGE TO AN APARTMENT BUILDING LOCATED at 1700 MORNINGSIDE AVENUE.

FIREFIGHTERS FOUND SMOKE AND FLAMES COMING FROM THE THIRD STORY OF THE STRUCTURE WHEN THEY ARRIVED SHORTLY AFTER 5:30PM.

THE RESIDENTS OF THE BUILDING EVACUATED SAFELY WITH AT LEAST ONE PERSON SUFFERING SMOKE INHALATION.

AT ONE POINT FLAMES WERE SHOOTING 20 FEET OUT OF THE TOP OF THE STRUCTURE.

FIREFIGHTERS WERE REMOVED FROM THE BUILDING AS THE FIRE SPREAD AND EVENTUALLY THE ROOF GAVE WAY.

FIREFIGHTERS REMAIN ON THE SCENE AS OF 7:45PM.