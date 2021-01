BILLION DOLLAR MEGA MILLIONS JACKPOT WON

THE GIANT MEGA MILLIONS BILLION DOLLAR JACKPOT WAS WON FRIDAY NIGHT, TWO DAYS AFTER A WINNING POWERBALL TICKET FOR $731 MILLION DOLLARS WAS SOLD IN MARYLAND.

THE $1 BILLION JACKPOT IN FRIDAY’S MEGA MILLIONS DRAWING WAS WON BY A TICKET PURCHASED IN MICHIGAN.

THIS WAS FIRST TIME THAT THE GAMES’ JACKPOTS HAD SIMULTANEOUSLY TOPPED THE $700 MILLION MARK.

A TOTAL OF 50,106 PLAYS PURCHASED BY IOWA LOTTERY PLAYERS WON PRIZES IN FRIDAY’S MEGA MILLIONS DRAWING.

THE WINNING NUMBERS FRIDAY WERE: 4-26-42-50-60 AND MEGA BALL 24. THE MEGAPLIER NUMBER WAS 2.

IN WEDNESDAY’S POWERBALL DRAWING, 41,368 PLAYS PURCHASED IN IOWA WON PRIZES, SO BETWEEN THE TWO GAMES, IOWA PLAYERS WON PRIZES ON MORE THAN 91,000 PLAYS IN THE LATEST DRAWINGS.