SIOUX CITY BANDITS SOLD, WILL REMAIN IN TOWN

THE SIOUX CITY BANDITS INDOOR FOOTBALL TEAM HAS BEEN SOLD.

LONG-TIME OWNER BOB SCOTT FINALIZED THE SALE OF THE BANDITS TO NORTHWEST MISSOURI BUSINESSMAN J.R. BOND:

SCOTT SAYS KEEPING THE TEAM IN SIOUX CITY WAS IMPORTANT TO HIM:

SCOTT SAYS IT’S A BITTERSWEET DAY FOR HIM AND HIS PARTNERS AND THEY’RE PROUD OF BEING THE LONGEST RUNNING TEAM UNDER THE SAME OWNERSHIP GROUP IN ALL OF INDOOR FOOTBALL.

HE HOPES THE COACHING STAFF LED BY ERV STROHBEEN WILL RETURN UNDER THE NEW OWNER:

SCOTT SAYS THEY COULD NOT HAVE DONE IT WITH OUT THE SUPPORT OF THEIR GREAT FANS AND SPONSORS AND DEVOTED STAFF.

A FORMAL PRESS CONFERENCE WILL BE HELD INTRODUCING BOND IN THE COMING WEEKS.