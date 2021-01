MORE FUNDING HELP FOR IOWA BARS & RESTAURANTS

IOWA GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS SAYS 40-MILLION DOLLARS IN GRANTS WILL SOON BE AVAILABLE TO THE STATE’S BARS AND RESTAURANTS THAT HAVE BEEN STRUGGLING DURING THE PANDEMIC.

IT’S CALLED THE IOWA RESTAURANT AND BAR RELIEF PROGRAM;

THE APPLICATION PERIOD FOR THE GRANTS IS FEBRUARY 1ST THROUGH 15TH.

BUSINESSES THAT LOST SALES IN THE SECOND AND THIRD QUARTERS OF 2020 WILL BE ELIGIBLE TO APPLY.