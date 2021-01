LOCAL COVID SCHOOL CASE NUMBERS CONTINUE TO DECLINE

THE SIOUX CITY COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT SAYS THERE WERE NO STUDENTS OR STAFF MEMBERS THAT TESTED POSITIVE FOR THE CORONAVIRUS IN THE PAST WEEK.

NO CLASSES WERE MOVED TO EMERGENCY VIRTUAL LEARNING IN THE FIRST WEEK STUDENTS RETURNED TO IN CLASS LEARNING.

24 STUDENTS AND 15 STAFF WHO HAD PREVIOUSLY TESTED POSITIVE FOR COVID WERE ABSENT AS OF JANUARY 19TH, WITH 192 STUDENTS AND 8 STAFF IN QUARANTINE..

BISHOP HEELAN CATHOLIC SCHOOLS REPORTED A TOTAL OF JUST ONE STAFF OR STUDENT SYSTEM WIDE WHO MISSED SCHOOL BECAUSE OF TESTING POSITIVE.

CATHOLIC SCHOOLS PRESIDENT DR..JOHN FLANERY STATED THAT’S THE LOWEST ONE WEEK NUMBER DURING THE PANDEMIC.