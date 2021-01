HANSEN DISAPPOINTED MASK WEARING IN IOWA LEGISLATURE IS PARTISAN ISSUE

HAVING LAWMAKERS WEAR A MASK IN THE IOWA LEGISLATURE HAS BECOME A PARTISAN ISSUE.

REPUBLICANS WHO CONTROL THE HOUSE AND SENATE SAY THEY DON’T HAVE THE AUTHORITY TO MANDATE THAT LAWMAKERS WEAR MASKS IN THE STATE LEGISLATURE.

DEMOCRATS SAY NOT WEARING A MASK COULD INCREASE THE CHANCE THAT LAWMAKERS BECOME ILL.

DEMOCRATIC STATE REPRESENTATIVE STEVE HANSEN OF SIOUX CITY DOESN’T UNDERSTAND WHY IT’S A PARTISAN ISSUE:

HANSEN SAYS HE UNDERSTANDS THAT SOME PEOPLE DON’T WANT TO WEAR THEM. HE ADDS THAT SOME IN THE CAPITOL ARE REQUIRED TO THOUGH:

HANSEN HAS RETURNED TO SERVE IN THE IOWA HOUSE AFTER PREVIOUSLY SERVING IN THE STATE SENATE AND HOUSE TWO DECADES AGO.