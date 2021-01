FEMALE MOOSE SPOTTED IN PLYMOUTH COUNTY

THE IOWA D-N-R IS LOOKING INTO SEVERAL REPORTS OF A FEMALE MOOSE THAT’S BEEN SEEN IN PLYMOUTH COUNTY.

WILDLIFE BIOLOGIST DOUG CHAFA SAYS IF YOU SEE IT, DON’T APPROACH THE ANIMAL:

HE SAY OFTEN TIMES THESE MOOSE THAT WANDER SOUTH OF THEIR NORMAL RANGE IS BECAUSE THEY ARE BEING AFFECTED BY A BRAIN WORM:

THE PARASITE OFTEN RESULTS IN DEATH.

CHAFA SAID THE LAST TIME HE HEARD REPORTS OF A MOOSE IN THIS REGION WAS IN THE WINTER OF 2015.

MOOSE ARE MORE COMMON IN NORTH DAKOTA AND NORTHERN MINNESOTA AND CANADA.

File photo from Outdoor Canada