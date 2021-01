ONE WINNING TICKET IN POWERBALL DRAWING

THERE HAS BEEN A JACKPOT WINNER IN THE $730 MILLION POWERBALL, THE FIRST TO GET THE TOP PRIZE IN MONTHS.

LOTTERY PLAYERS HAD ANOTHER SHOT AT A GIANT JACKPOT WEDNESDAY NIGHT WITH A $730 MILLION POWERBALL PRIZE ON THE LINE.

THE WINNING TICKET WAS SOLD IN MARYLAND, PUSHING THE NEW JACKPOT TO AN ESTIMATED $20 MILLION FOR THE NEXT DRAWING SATURDAY.

MEGA MILLIONS STILL HAS A GIANT JACKPOT.

THAT PRIZE IS AT AN ESTIMATED $970 MILLION ANNUITY OR $716.3 MILLION LUMP-SUM OPTION FOR THE GAME’S DRAWING ON FRIDAY.

THAT IS THE SECOND-LARGEST PRIZE IN THE HISTORY OF THE GAME AND THE THIRD-LARGEST JACKPOT EVER OFFERED IN THE UNITED STATES.