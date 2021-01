METRO COVID-19 NUMBERS FOR JANUARY 21ST

SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH REPORTED 24 NEW CASES OF COVID-19 IN WOODBURY COUNTY ON THURSDAY. (13,048 TOTAL)

THE TWO WEEK OVERALL AVERAGE POSITIVE TEST RATE DROPPED OVER HALF A POINT TO 11.2%.

THE STATE HEALTH DEPARTMENT REPORTED TWO MORE LOCAL DEATHS (179 TOTAL)

THERE ARE 30 PEOPLE CURRENTLY HOSPITALIZED LOCALLY WITH COVID RELATED ILLNESS.

UNION COUNTY HAD 9 NEW CASES. (1824 TOTAL POSITIVE)

DAKOTA COUNTY DOES NOT REPORT NUMBERS ON THURSDAY. (3750 TOTAL).

PLYMOUTH COUNTY HAD 13 NEW POSITIVE CASES. THEY ALSO REPORTED THEIR 69TH COVID RELATED DEATH (3517 TOTAL POSITIVE)

MONONA COUNTY HAD 3 NEW CASES AND REPORTED THEIR 17TH DEATH. (648 TOTAL CASES).

IDA COUNTY REPORTED 5 NEW POSITIVE CASES. (751 POSITIVE CASES)