LE MARS MAN SENTENCED FOR UNEMPLOYMENT MONEY FRAUD SCHEME

A LE MARS, IOWA MAN WHO STOLE GOVERNMENT FUNDS USING A COVID-19 UNEMPLOYMENT SCHEME HAS BEEN SENTENCED TO 3 MONTHS IN FEDERAL PRISON.

55-YEAR-OLD DENNIS CHINN RECEIVED THE PRISON TERM AFTER PLEADING GUILTY IN SEPTEMBER TO THEFT OF GOVERNMENT FUNDS.

IN A PLEA AGREEMENT, CHINN ADMITTED TO FALSELY REPORTING HIS INCOME, STATING IT WAS $150 PER WEEK, SO HE COULD GET AN ADDITIONAL $600 WEEKLY PAYMENT.

HE ALSO ADMITTED TO FRAUDULENTLY OBTAINING UNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS RELATED TO COVID-19 RELIEF FUNDS TO WHICH HE WAS NOT ENTITLED.

IN TOTAL, CHINN OBTAINED OVER $13,000 IN COVID-19 PANDEMIC CARES ACT IOWA UNEMPLOYMENT FUNDS.

CHINN WAS ALSO ORDERED TO PAY $12,231 IN RESTITUTION.