IOWANS 65 & OVER TO BECOME ELIGIBLE FOR COVID VACCINE

IOWANS AGE 65 AND OLDER WILL BECOME ELIGIBLE FOR A COVID VACCINATION, STARTING NEXT MONTH, BUT GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS CAUTIONS THE STATE ISN’T GETTING AS MANY DOSES AS IT NEEDS TO MEET VACCINATION GOALS.

THOSE DOSES ARE FOR PEOPLE OUTSIDE OF THE NURSING HOME INDUSTRY.

REYNOLDS SAYS HOPEFULLY WORKING WITH THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION AND WITH NEW VACCINES COMING ON BOARD, THAT ALLOCATION WILL CONTINUE TO GROW.

WITH THE ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING THOSE 65 AND OLDER, ANOTHER HALF A MILLION IOWANS ARE ADDED TO THE LIST OF THOSE ELIGIBLE TO GET IN LINE FOR A FIRST DOSE.

GOVERNOR REYNOLDS URGES IOWANS NOT TO TELEPHONE, BUT TO FOLLOW COUNTY PUBLIC HEALTH DEPARTMENTS ON SOCIAL MEDIA ACCOUNTS ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK TO DETERMINE IF AND WHEN THEY’RE ELIGIBLE.

REYNOLDS SAYS IOWA’S SHARE OF THE VACCINE DISTRIBUTION DOESN’T SEEM TO ACCOUNT FOR THE FACT THAT IOWA HAS A GREATER PERCENTAGE OF ELDERLY CITIZENS WHEN COMPARED TO OTHER STATES.

IOWA RANKS 31ST AMONG THE 50 STATES IN TOTAL POPULATION.

REYNOLDS DID NOT NAME NAMES, BUT THE GOVERNOR DEBUNKED RECENT STATEMENTS FROM TRUMP ADMINISTRATION OFFICIALS AND INDICATED IT WILL BE SOME TIME BEFORE THE SUPPLY MEETS DEMAND.

THE GOVERNOR SAYS 22-THOUSAND IOWA HEALTH CARE WORKERS HAVE RECEIVED THEIR SECOND AND FINAL DOSE OF THE VACCINE.

FIRST RESPONDERS, CHILD CARE WORKERS AND EDUCATORS ARE THE PRIORITY IN THE NEXT GROUP OF IOWANS ELIGIBLE FOR A COVID SHOT, ALONG WITH THOSE WHO ARE 65 OR OVER.

