FATHER OF MIA KRITIS OFFERS THANKS TO SIOUXLAND COMMUNITY

THE FATHER OF A SIOUX CITY GIRL WHO WAS FATALLY SHOT AT A NEW YEAR’S EVE PARTY IS EXPRESSING HIS GRATITUDE TO EVERYONE WHO HAS REACHED OUT TO HELP HIS FAMILY.

CHRISTOS KRITIS IS THE FATHER OF MIA KRITIS, A NORTH HIGH SCHOOL SENIOR WHO WAS SHOT WHEN THREE SUSPECTS SPRAYED THE HOUSE AT 2637 WALKER STREET WITH BULLETS, KILLING HER AND WOUNDING THREE OTHERS ATTENDING THE PARTY.

SINCE THAT NIGHT, MANY PEOPLE HAVE HELPED THE KRITIS FAMILY THROUGH THE PAIN OF LOSING THEIR DAUGHTER:

CHRISTOS1 OC………SHE WAS BORN. ;23

MANY PEOPLE DONATED TO A “GO FUND ME” EFFORT TO HELP WITH FUNERAL EXPENSES.

CHRISTOS ALSO IS THANKING THE SIOUX CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT FOR THEIR EFFORTS:

CHRISTOS2 OC………HANDS DOWN ON THAT. :18

CHRISTOS SAYS EVERY DAY IS A CHALLENGE IN DEALING WITH THE LOSS OF HIS DAUGHTER:

CHRISTOS4 OC……..JUST DEVASTATING. :27

MIA CAME TO SIOUX CITY LAST APRIL TO BE WITH HER FATHER.

SHE ATTENDED NORTH HIGH SCHOOL HER SENIOR YEAR, AND WOULD HAVE GRADUATED ON JANUARY 20TH.

MIA WAS ALSO EMPLOYED AT THE DAKOTA DUNES COUNTRY CLUB:

CHRISTOS3 OC………AS WELL. :11

NO DATE HAS BEEN SET YET FOR THAT CELEBRATION.

THREE SUSPECTS ARE IN CUSTODY CHARGED WITH FIRST DEGREE MURDER IN HER SHOOTING.