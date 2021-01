CARDBOARD SLED RACES TO RETURN TO CONE PARK

A FUN OUTDOOR WINTER RIVER-CADE EVENT IS RETURNING TO SIOUX CITY’S CONE PARK.

SPOKESMAN PHYL CLAEYS SAYS IT’S TIME TO GET READY FOR THE ANNUAL CARDBOARD SLED RACES:

THE EVENT IS FREE ON SUNDAY FEBRUARY 21ST AND YOU MAY PICK UP YOUR CARDBOARD TO MAKE YOUR SLED, DONATED BY WESTROCK, AT THE CITY’S EXPO CENTER PARKS OFFICE ON SOUTH LAFAYETTE STREET:

THERE’S NO SIZE LIMIT TO HOW BIG YOUR SLED CAN BE EITHER:

COMPETITORS IN COSTUMES ARE ENCOURAGED TOO.

THE EVENT MARKS THE KICKOFF TO THE 58TH YEAR OF RIVER-CADE IN SIOUX CITY.