ALCESTER MAN DIES FROM INJURIES IN A-T-V CRASH

AN ALCESTER, SOUTH DAKOTA MAN HAS DIED AFTER A FATAL CRASH A-T-V CRASH

A MILE WEST OF THAT CITY.

THE SOUTH DAKOTA HIGHWAY PATROL SAYS 68-YEAR-OLD THOMAS SAILOR DIED FROM INJURIES SUSTAINED MONDAY AFTERNOON WHEN THE A-T-V HE WAS DRIVING WENT OUT OF CONTROL AND PARTIALLY ROLLED INTO A DITCH NEAR THE INTERSECTION OF 301ST STREET AND 478TH AVENUE IN RURAL UNION COUNTY.

SAILOR WAS THROWN FROM THE VEHICLE AND INJURED.

HE DIED FROM THOSE INJURIES AT A SIOUX FALLS HOSPITAL ON TUESDAY.

THE HIGHWAY PATROL IS CONTINUING THEIR INVESTIGATION OF THE CRASH.