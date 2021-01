SHRINE CIRCUS CANCELLED FOR 2021

FOR THE SECOND YEAR IN A ROW, THE ABU BEKR SHRINE TEMPLE HAS CANCELLED THEIR ANNUAL SHRINE CIRCUS.

SHRINE SPOKESMAN DAVID KROGH SAYS THE ONGOING PANDEMIC IS AGAIN THE REASON:

KROGH SAYS IT’S VERY DISAPPOINTING TO HAVE TO CANCEL THE WELL KNOWN EVENT

FOR A SECOND YEAR:

HE SAYS THE LOCAL TEMPLE IS PLANNING ON HOSTING SHRINERS FROM AROUND THE MIDWEST THIS SUMMER IN SIOUX CITY:

KROGH SAYS THE IOWA SHRINE TEMPLES STILL HOPE TO HOLD THE SHRINE BOWL HIGH SCHOOL ALL STAR FOOTBALL GAME THIS SUMMER AT THE UNI-DOME IN CEDAR FALLS.

THAT GAME WAS CANCELLED LAST YEAR BECAUSE OF COVID-19.