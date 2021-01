RIECKMANN NAMED NEW ABU BEKR POTENTATE

THE ABU BEKR SHRINE HAS CONDUCTED ITS ANNUAL INSTALLATION OF OFFICERS AT THEIR TEMPLE IN DOWNTOWN SIOUX CITY.

SPOKESMAN DAVID KROGH SAYS WAYNE RIECKMANN WAS INSTALLED AS POTENTATE FOR 2021:

KROGH4 OC…….WITH THE COMMUNITY. :18

ABU BEKR IS ONE OF 197 SHRINE TEMPLES IN THE WORLD.

IN ADDITION TO BEING FREEMASONS, SHRINERS OPERATE 22 HOSPITALS, AMBULATORY CARE CENTERS, AND CLINICS THAT TREAT PEDIATRIC ORTHOPEDIC CONDITIONS, BURN PATIENTS, AND CLEFT LIP AND PALATE CONDITIONS IN CHILDREN FROM BIRTH TO AGE 18