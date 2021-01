LOTTERY JACKPOTS CONTINUE TO GROW

NOBODY WON THE JACKPOT IN TUESDAY’S MEGA MILLIONS DRAWING, SO THAT PRIZE CLIMBS TO AN ESTIMATED $970 MILLION ANNUITY OR $716.3 MILLION LUMP-SUM OPTION FOR THE GAME’S DRAWING ON FRIDAY.

THAT IS THE SECOND-LARGEST PRIZE IN THE HISTORY OF THE GAME AND THE THIRD-LARGEST JACKPOT EVER OFFERED IN THE UNITED STATES.

WEDNESDAY’S POWERBALL JACKPOT WAS AT AN ESTIMATED $730 MILLION ANNUITY OR $546 MILLION LUMP-SUM OPTION FOR ITS DRAWING.

THAT IS THE FOURTH-LARGEST PRIZE IN POWERBALL HISTORY AND THE FIFTH-LARGEST U.S. JACKPOT.

THIS IS THE FIRST TIME THE GAMES’ JACKPOTS HAVE SIMULTANEOUSLY TOPPED THE $700 MILLION MARK.

THE RECORD FOR A LOTTERY PRIZE REMAINS THE POWERBALL JACKPOT OF NEARLY $1.59 BILLION THAT WAS SPLIT IN JANUARY 2016 BY WINNERS IN CALIFORNIA, FLORIDA AND TENNESSEE.