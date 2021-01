FEENSTRA PUTS FAMILY AHEAD OF ATTENDING INAUGURATION

NORTHWEST IOWA’S NEWEST CONGRESSMAN WAS THE ONLY MEMBER OF IOWA’S CONGRESSIONAL DELEGATION NOT ATTENDING TODAY’S (WEDNESDAY’S) INAUGURATION OF PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN, BUT HE HAD A GOOD REASON.

RANDY FEENSTRA IS STILL IN SIOUX COUNTY SO HE CAN ATTEND HIS DAUGHTER’S SENIOR NIGHT CEREMONY WITH THE DORDT UNIVERSITY WOMEN’S BASKETBALL TEAM.

FEENSTRA, A REPUBLICAN FROM HULL, WILL RETURN TO WASHINGTON D.C. TOMORROW (THURSDAY).

DEMOCRATIC CONGRESSWOMAN CINDY AXNE TWEETED THAT THE INAUGURATION IS THE START OF WORKING TO UNIFY, HEAL AND BUILD THE COUNTRY BACK BETTER THAN EVER BEFORE.

REPUBLICAN CONGRESSWOMEN ASHLEY HINSON OF MARION AND MARIANNETTE MILLER-MEEKS OF OTTUMWA, SIGNED ONTO A LETTER WITH OTHER HOUSE REPUBLICANS STATING “THE PARTISAN DIVIDE BETWEEN DEMOCRATS AND REPUBLICANS DOES NOT SERVE A SINGLE AMERICAN.”

SENATORS CHUCK GRASSLEY AND JONI ERNST HAVE NOT ISSUED STATEMENTS ABOUT THE INAUGURATION, BUT ARE ATTENDING.