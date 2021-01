CATTLE TRUCK ACCIDENT SHUTS DOWN MORNING I-29 TRAFFIC

TRAFFIC ON INTERSTATE 29 WAS BACKED UP AND DETOURED THIS (WEDNESDAY) MORNING NEAR SALIX AFTER AN ACCIDENT OCCURRED.

A SEMI HAULING CATTLE CRASHED BETWEEN EXITS 134 AND 135 AROUND 3:30AM.

AROUND TWO OR THREE DOZEN HEAD OF CATTLE GOT LOOSE ON THE INTERSTATE, WITH SOME BEING STRUCK BY OTHER VEHICLES.

NO INJURIES WERE REPORTED.

AUTHORITIES CLOSED THE SOUTHBOUND LANES OF I-29 AT SGT BLUFF AND THE NORTHBOUND LANES AT THE SLOAN EXIT BECAUSE OF THE ACCIDENT.

EMERGENCY CREWS ROUNDED UP THE CATTLE AND CLEARED THE ROADWAY.

TRAFFIC WAS OPEN IN BOTH DIRECTIONS ON THE INTERSTATE BY 8AM.

Photo courtesy KMEG/KPTH