BIDEN PICKS HO-CHUNK INC. VICE PRESIDENT FOR INTERIOR DEPT. POST

HO-CHUNK INC.’S EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT OF COMMUNITY IMPACT AND ENGAGEMENT, HAS BEEN TAPPED TO JOIN THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION.

ANN MARIE BLEDSOE DOWNES WILL SERVE AS THE DEPUTY SOLICITOR FOR INDIAN AFFAIRS.

IN HER NEW ROLE, BLEDSOE DOWNES WILL BE THE INDIAN AFFAIRS LEGAL TEAM LEAD AT THE DEPARTMENT OF THE INTERIOR.

PRESIDENT BIDEN HAS NOMINATED NEW MEXICO CONGRESSWOMAN DEB HAALAND AS SECRETARY OF THE INTERIOR,

HAALAND WOULD BE THE FIRST NATIVE AMERICAN CABINET MEMBER EVER.

BLEDSOE DOWNES GREW UP IN WINNEBAGO, GRADUATING FROM WAYNE STATE COLLEGE IN NEBRASKA.

SHE LATER SERVED AS PRESIDENT OF LITTLE PRIEST TRIBAL COLLEGE IN WINNEBAGO.