SUPERVISOR TAYLOR TO DEPLOY OVERSEAS WITH NATIONAL GUARD

NEWLY RE-ELECTED WOODBURY COUNTY SUPERVISOR JEREMY TAYLOR ATTENDED HIS FINAL BOARD MEETING FOR AWHILE TUESDAY BEFORE DEPLOYING OVERSEAS TO THE MIDDLE EAST THIS SUNDAY WITH THE IOWA ARMY NATIONAL GUARD.

TAYLOR, WHO WAS ELECTED TO A FOUR-YEAR TERM THIS PAST NOVEMBER, SAYS HE HOPES TO BE HOME BY CHRISTMAS

TAYLOR REVEALED DURING HIS CAMPAIGN THAT IT WAS LIKELY HE WOULD BE DEPLOYED IN 2021.

HE IS TAKING TEMPORARY UNPAID LEAVE FROM THE BOARD WHILE ON ACTIVE MILITARY DUTY:

MAJOR TAYLOR IS A CHAPLAIN IN THE IOWA ARMY NATIONAL GUARD AND WILL SERVE IN THAT CAPACITY DURING THE DEPLOYMENT WITH THE 734TH REGIONAL SUPPORT GROUP:

IT’S TAYLOR’S SECOND OVERSEAS DEPLOYMENT SERVING WITH THE UNIT HEADQUARTERED AT CAMP DODGE, IOWA.

WITH JEREMY TAYLOR’S TEMPORARY DEPARTURE FROM THE WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS, THAT LEAVES FOUR REMAINING MEMBERS TO DEAL WITH PASSING THE COUNTY BUDGET AND OTHER BUSINESS IN THE COMING YEAR.

BOARD CHAIRMAN ROCKY DEWITT SAYS THERE ARE A COUPLE OF OPTIONS TO DEAL WITH TAYLOR’S ABSENCE WHILE HE IS AWAY SERVING IN THE NATIONAL GUARD:

IF THE BOARD STAYS WITH FOUR MEMBERS, THEY WILL SAVE THE COUNTY MONEY BUT RISK HAVING A TIE ON THEIR VOTES:

DEWITT SAYS THE BOARD WILL LIKELY MAKE THAT DECISION WITHIN THE NEXT COUPLE OF WEEKS.